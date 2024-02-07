We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Teradata (TDC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Teradata (TDC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 45.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $447.75 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teradata metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware' reaching $9.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Recurring' to come in at $365.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consulting services' will reach $72.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Recurring' stands at $264.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $253 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Consulting services' should arrive at $8.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Perpetual software licenses and hardware' of -$1.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4 million.
Teradata shares have witnessed a change of +8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.