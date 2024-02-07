We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Ladder Capital (LADR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Ladder Capital (LADR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $63.22 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ladder Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total other income' reaching $27.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.05 million.
Analysts expect 'Net interest income' to come in at $38.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.30 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Real estate operating income' will likely reach $24.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Ladder Capital have returned -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, LADR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.