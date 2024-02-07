Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Berry Global (BERY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) reported $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was -5.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties: $603 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $616.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America: $699 million versus $734.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International: $917 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $951.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
Shares of Berry Global have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

