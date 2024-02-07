Back to top

Bunge Global (BG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bunge Global (BG - Free Report) reported $14.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79, the EPS surprise was +32.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volumes - Agribusiness: 20,522 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,381.5 Kmt.
  • Volumes - Milling products: 836 Kmt compared to the 828.83 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils: 2,272 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,251.4 Kmt.
  • Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness: $10.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Net sales to external customers- Milling products: $412 million versus $464.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils: $3.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
  • Net sales to external customers- Sugar and Bioenergy: $43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness: $639 million compared to the $511.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness- Processing: $593 million compared to the $481.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness- Merchandising: $46 million compared to the $72.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other: -$83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$123.20 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products: $30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.61 million.
Shares of Bunge Global have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

