Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ceridian (DAY) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ceridian HCM (DAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $399.7 million, up 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +56.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ceridian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Cloud recurring: $320.20 million versus $319.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $60.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.
  • Revenue- Recurring: $339.10 million compared to the $342.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Dayforce recurring: $292.10 million compared to the $325.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Powerpay recurring: $28.10 million versus $28.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ceridian here>>>

Shares of Ceridian have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise