Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) reported $488.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.93 million, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feminine Care: $71.80 million versus $79.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Wet Shave: $301.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $282.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care: $115.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

