Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, OneMain (OMF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported $917 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $913.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-off ratio: 7.7% compared to the 7.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $915 million compared to the $961.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses: $469 million versus $465.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Insurance: $113 million compared to the $115.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Investment: $32 million compared to the $30.16 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total other revenues: $185 million versus $182.36 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other income: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneMain here>>>

Shares of OneMain have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise