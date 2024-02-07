Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, New York Times (NYT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported revenue of $676.22 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $680.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions: 9,700 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,604.
  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print: 10,360 versus 10,264 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total digital-only ARPU: $9.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.32.
  • Print subscriptions: 660 compared to the 660 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total digital-only subscription revenues: $288.67 million versus $291.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $107.67 million versus $113.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $56.41 million versus $62.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $81.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Subtotal print subscription revenues: $141.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $164.08 million compared to the $176.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $430.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $429.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for New York Times here>>>

Shares of New York Times have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The New York Times Company (NYT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise