Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yum (YUM) Q4 Earnings
Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion, representing a surprise of -3.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: 2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
- System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: -2% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
- Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division: 8,564 versus 8,602 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $896 million versus $934.19 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $493 million compared to the $535.30 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Company sales: $647 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $651.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
- Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $215.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
- Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division: $175 million versus $182.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
- Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $110 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $117.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $207 million versus $200.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
- Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division - Company sales: $171 million compared to the $179.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
Shares of Yum have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.