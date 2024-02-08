We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) ending at $13.49, denoting a +0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 10.18% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 28.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.85 billion, indicating a 7.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% lower within the past month. At present, VALE S.A. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.61 of its industry.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.