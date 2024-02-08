We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) closed at $29.89, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
Shares of the clothing and accessories maker witnessed a loss of 5.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of G-III Apparel Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating a 63.41% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $817.35 million, indicating a 4.34% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, G-III Apparel Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, G-III Apparel Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.76 of its industry.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.