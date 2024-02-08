Back to top

Compared to Estimates, News Corp. (NWSA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, News Corp. (NWSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.59 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenuesby Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones: $584 million compared to the $574.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing: $550 million versus $525.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Advertising: $51 million versus $52.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Other: $15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.69 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Circulation and subscription: $441 million versus $443.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Advertising: $126 million compared to the $116.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Other: $17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.56 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Consumer: $527 million compared to the $520.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Other: $23 million compared to the $20.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Circulation and subscription: $272 million compared to the $271.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Advertising: $229 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $237.75 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Other: $62 million compared to the $70.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of News Corp. have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

