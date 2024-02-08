We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Everest Group (EG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $25.18, compared to $12.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $14.63, the EPS surprise was +72.11%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Loss ratio - Consolidated: 63% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.
- Combined ratio - Consolidated: 93.2% versus 89.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Insurance - Total loss ratio: 104.2% versus 64.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio: 78.8% compared to the 89.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio: 47.9% compared to the 62.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Insurance - Combined ratio: 132.4% compared to the 91% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Other Underwriting Expense Ratio: 6.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.
- Net premiums earned: $3.58 billion compared to the $3.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
- Net investment income: $411 million versus $413.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.7% change.
- Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
- Insurance- Premiums earned: $962 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $918.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
- Other income (expense): -$75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +150%.
Shares of Everest Group have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.