Compared to Estimates, Everest Group (EG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $25.18, compared to $12.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $14.63, the EPS surprise was +72.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss ratio - Consolidated: 63% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.
  • Combined ratio - Consolidated: 93.2% versus 89.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Insurance - Total loss ratio: 104.2% versus 64.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio: 78.8% compared to the 89.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio: 47.9% compared to the 62.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Insurance - Combined ratio: 132.4% compared to the 91% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other Underwriting Expense Ratio: 6.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.
  • Net premiums earned: $3.58 billion compared to the $3.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
  • Net investment income: $411 million versus $413.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95.7% change.
  • Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Insurance- Premiums earned: $962 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $918.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
  • Other income (expense): -$75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +150%.
Shares of Everest Group have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

