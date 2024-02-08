Back to top

Coty (COTY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $687.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $214 million versus $226.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $825.70 million versus $729.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
  • Net Revenues- Prestige: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $605 million compared to the $605.77 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $239 million compared to the $217.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: $70.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.99 million.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$24.30 million compared to the $51.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Coty have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

