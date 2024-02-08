Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Confluent (CFLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $213.18 million, up 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.62 million, representing a surprise of +4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Confluent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (ARR): 1 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.
  • Revenue- Services: $10.40 million compared to the $11.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $202.79 million versus $192.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.5% change.
  • Revenue- Confluent Cloud: $100 million compared to the $97.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.1% year over year.
Shares of Confluent have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

