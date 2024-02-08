Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compass (CMP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Compass Minerals (CMP - Free Report) reported $341.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.25 million, representing a surprise of -7.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -79.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Compass performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Sales Price per ton - Plant Nutrition: $660.41 versus $669.19 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volumes - Plant Nutrition: 75 KTon versus 71.83 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Sales Price per ton - Total Salt: $96.08 versus $89.92 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volumes - Total Salt - Consumer and Industrial: 589 KTon versus 617.07 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Sales Price per ton - Consumer and Industrial: $194.94 compared to the $187.35 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volumes - Total Salt: 2,855 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,547.63 KTon.
  • Sales volumes - Total Salt - Highway Deicing: 2,266 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,930.57 KTon.
  • Average Sales Price per ton - Highway Deicing: $70.36 versus $69.36 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales to external customers- Salt: $274.30 million compared to the $319.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
  • Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition: $49.70 million compared to the $47.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Sales to external customers- Corporate & Other: $17.70 million compared to the $28.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +555.6% year over year.
  • Operating earnings- Salt: $50.50 million versus $57.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Compass have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

