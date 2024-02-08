Back to top

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $239.32 million, up 65.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +1.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Income from direct financing leases: $0.25 million compared to the $0.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $204 million versus $207.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.2% change.
  • Revenues- Miscellaneous income: $0.20 million compared to the $1.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income: $3.26 million versus $4.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.
  • Interest income: $31.61 million compared to the $31.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.22 versus $0.37 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

