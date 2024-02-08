We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $997.61 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Security' to come in at $475.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Compute' reaching $131.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $390.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>
Shares of Akamai Technologies have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AKAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>