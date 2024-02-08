Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, down 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion, representing a surprise of -2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Net Sales Change: 4.4% versus 11% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Air Management: $1.88 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Drivetrain & Battery Systems: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- ePropulsion: $542 million compared to the $585.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Inter-segment eliminations: -$32 million versus -$39.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.8% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- ePropulsion: -$16 million compared to the -$19.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems: $145 million versus $135.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management: $287 million versus $277.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of BorgWarner have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

