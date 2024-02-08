Baxter (BAX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Baxter International (
BAX Quick Quote BAX - Free Report) reported $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Baxter have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $77 million compared to the $66.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Kidney Care- International: $844 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $835.52 million.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $209 million versus $191.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International: $387 million compared to the $381.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Acute Therapies: $206 million compared to the $197.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals: $596 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $568.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
- Net Sales- Advanced Surgery: $278 million versus $272.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Net Sales- Other: $18 million compared to the $15.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Front Line Care: $303 million versus $316.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Net Sales- Kidney Care: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion.
Shares of Baxter have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.