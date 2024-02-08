Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Snap-On (SNA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $4.75 for the same period compares to $4.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap-On performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$131.40 million compared to the -$165.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group: $363.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $363.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue: $97.20 million versus $92.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group: $450.80 million compared to the $450.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group: $513.30 million compared to the $556.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services: $67.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.47 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group: $54.10 million versus $56.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Corporate: -$20.50 million compared to the -$28.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group: $111 million versus $125.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group: $113.30 million compared to the $109.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Snap-On have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

