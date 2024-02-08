Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Knees- International: $326.80 million versus $329.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Hips- International: $241.50 million compared to the $248.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $811.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $801.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Net Sales- Hips- United States: $263.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $263.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Net Sales- United States: $1.13 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Knees- United States: $471.50 million versus $471.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Knees: $798.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $803.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $183.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $171.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Net Sales- S.E.T: $453.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $447.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Net Sales- Hips: $504.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $504.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Shares of Zimmer have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

