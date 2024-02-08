Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG Quick Quote SMG - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) loss of $80.5 million or $1.42 per share compared with a loss of $64.7 million or $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, the adjusted loss was $1.45 per share, wider than a loss of $1.02 a year ago. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.62.
Net sales fell around 22% year over year to $410.4 million and also lagged the consensus mark of $423.3 million. Due to seasonality, the first quarter typically represents less than 15% of full-year sales.
Segment Details
In the fiscal first quarter, net sales in the U.S. Consumer division were down 17% year over year to $306.7 million. It was lower than our estimate of $352.4 million.
Net sales in the Hawthorne segment plunged 39% year over year to $80.1 million in the reported quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $57.9 million. The downside reflects sustained pressure on the indoor and hydroponic industry and SMG’s move to restructure the business.
Net sales in the other segment fell 10% year over year to $23.6 million.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.4 million, down from $25.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $2,969 million, down from $3,189.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Outlook
The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance, except for Hawthorne net sales, which are undergoing strategic changes. While the full impact on net sales is uncertain, Hawthorne aims for positive cash flow this year. The company's main objective is to strengthen its balance sheet, targeting $575 million adjusted EBITDA and $560 million free cash flow to achieve $1 billion in free cash flow over two years.
Price Performance
Scotts Miracle-Gro currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
