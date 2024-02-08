Back to top

Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.85 billion, down 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.98, compared to $5.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 billion, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported: $1.78 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported: $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported: $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported: $2.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
  • Net Sales- Global ECS: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global components: $5.64 billion versus $5.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
  • Global ECS operating income, as adjusted: $146.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.80 million.
  • Global components operating income, as adjusted: $287.70 million versus $307.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

