Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.93 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.17, compared to $3.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.53, the EPS surprise was +18.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing: $32.80 million versus $37.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $446.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $434.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
- Geographic Net revenues- North America: $933.30 million versus $926.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $521.50 million compared to the $467.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
- Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.
- Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Retail: $425.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $409.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $224.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $297.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
- Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $693.10 million compared to the $656.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
- Net revenues- Licensing: $32.80 million versus $37.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.
- Net revenues- Retail: $1.42 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Net revenues- Wholesale: $485.40 million versus $493.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.