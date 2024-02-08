Back to top

Ladder Capital (LADR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ladder Capital (LADR - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.53 million, down 49.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +10.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ladder Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total other income: $20.70 million compared to the $27.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $39.82 million versus $38.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee and other income: $2.19 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from investment in unconsolidated ventures: -$0.16 million versus $0.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Real estate operating income: $23.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.33 million.
Shares of Ladder Capital have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

