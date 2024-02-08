Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spectrum (SPB) Q1 Earnings

Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) reported $692.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to -$0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.79 million, representing a surprise of +2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +151.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spectrum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $343.30 million compared to the $333.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G): $72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC): $276.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $272.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Shares of Spectrum have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

