Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Interpublic (IPG) Q4 Earnings

Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $996.30 million compared to the $960.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States): $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $218 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $159.20 million compared to the $194.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $261.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $211.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $146.80 million compared to the $123.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
Shares of Interpublic have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

