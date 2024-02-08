Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Masco (MAS - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of +6.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Plumbing Products: $1.20 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products: $677 million versus $664.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products: $100 million versus $90.10 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products: $198 million compared to the $160.93 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>

Shares of Masco have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Masco Corporation (MAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise