Compared to Estimates, Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units: 33.97 billion versus 35.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette: 39.33 billion compared to the 38.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe: 53.64 billion versus 53.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas: 17.67 billion versus 18.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.71 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +193% change. Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $3.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%. Net Revenues by Geography- Swedish Match: $682 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $598.36 million. Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $545 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $558.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.43 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare: $69 million versus $70.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco: $5.49 billion versus $5.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H: $3.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
Compared to Estimates, Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.05 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.96 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units: 33.97 billion versus 35.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette: 39.33 billion compared to the 38.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe: 53.64 billion versus 53.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas: 17.67 billion versus 18.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.71 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +193% change.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $3.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Swedish Match: $682 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $598.36 million.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $545 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $558.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
- Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.43 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
- Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare: $69 million versus $70.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
- Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco: $5.49 billion versus $5.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
- Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H: $3.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
Shares of Philip Morris have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.