Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lincoln National (LNC) Q4 Earnings

Lincoln National (LNC - Free Report) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 57.9%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion, representing a surprise of -55.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services: -$332 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.37 million.
  • Net Flows - Annuities: $278 million compared to the -$840.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Flows - Life Insurance: $1.01 billion compared to the $865.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Insurance premiums: -$1.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -169.4%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Revenues- Annuities- Net investment income: $425 million compared to the $379.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Fee income: $67 million versus $66.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Net investment income: $248 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $255.13 million.
  • Revenues- Retirement Plan Services- Other revenues: $7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.08 million.
  • Revenues- Life Insurance- Insurance premiums: $295 million versus $201.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Life Insurance- Fee income: $741 million compared to the $662.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Lincoln National have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

