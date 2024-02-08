Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) reported $5.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +69.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted admissions: 250.34 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 252.17 thousand.
  • Net patient revenue per adjusted patient admission: $15,055 compared to the $14,561 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other: $4.30 billion versus $4.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Net operating revenues- Ambulatory Care: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
  • Net operating revenues: $5.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other: $548 million compared to the $380.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $464 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $444.34 million.
  • Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates: $73 million versus $59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>

Shares of Tenet have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise