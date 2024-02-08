We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interpublic's (IPG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.
Adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally and increased 1.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3 billion increased 1.3% year over year.
Interpublic’s shares have declined 13.2% in the past year compared with the 13.6% fall of the industry it belongs to.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
Operating Results
The operating income in the quarter came in at $606.8 million, which increased 36.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels and was higher than our expected $602.9 million. The operating margin on net revenues increased to 23.5% from 17.4% in the year-ago quarter and exceeded our estimated 14.6%.
Adjusted EBITA was $627.7 million, increasing 34.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level but missing our estimated $626.6 million. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues stayed in line with our estimates, increasing to 24.3% from 18.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Interpublic ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.4 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $3.2 billion, flat with the previous quarter’s figure.
IPG repurchased 4.3 million shares at an average cost of $30.7 per share, totaling $131.2 million, including fees, in the quarter. The company paid out a common stock cash dividend of 31 cents per share to a total of $117.9 million.
2024 Guidance
The company expects organic net revenues to grow at around 1-2%. The adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be 16.6%.
Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.
Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.