Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Astrazeneca (
AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) reported $12.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.07 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Daliresp/Daxas- U.S. Sales: $10 million versus $10.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $11 million versus $14.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Bevespi- U.S. Sales: $9 million compared to the $9.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. Crestor- U.S. Sales: $15 million compared to the $14.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. Product Sales- CVRM- Crestor: $247 million versus $255.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Alliance Revenue: $424 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $457.57 million. Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon: $39 million compared to the $42.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.6% year over year. Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex: $254 million compared to the $225.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex: $79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Product Sales- Other- Nexium: $209 million versus $223.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.3% change. Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta: $329 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>>
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reported $12.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.07 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>>
- Daliresp/Daxas- U.S. Sales: $10 million versus $10.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $11 million versus $14.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Bevespi- U.S. Sales: $9 million compared to the $9.94 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Crestor- U.S. Sales: $15 million compared to the $14.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Crestor: $247 million versus $255.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
- Alliance Revenue: $424 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $457.57 million.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon: $39 million compared to the $42.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.6% year over year.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex: $254 million compared to the $225.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex: $79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
- Product Sales- Other- Nexium: $209 million versus $223.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.3% change.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta: $329 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.