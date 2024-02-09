Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported revenue of $981.26 million, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $988.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +3.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Users - Global: 498 versus 485 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Global: $2 versus $2.04 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - International: 266 compared to the 260 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada: 97 compared to the 96 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - Europe: 135 compared to the 129 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • ARPU - Rest of World: $0.15 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.16.
  • ARPU - Europe: $1.23 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19.
  • ARPU - U.S. and Canada: $8.07 compared to the $8.23 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $162 million compared to the $152.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $41 million compared to the $41.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada: $779 million compared to the $792.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>

Shares of Pinterest have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise