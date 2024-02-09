Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Motorola (MSI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.85 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.90, compared to $3.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration: $1.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Net sales- Software and Services: $958 million versus $979.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Net sales from products: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Net sales from services: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Operating income- Services- Non-GAAP: $303 million compared to the $333.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income- Products- Non-GAAP: $567 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $518.62 million.
Shares of Motorola have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

