Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Healthpeak (PEAK) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Healthpeak (PEAK - Free Report) reported revenue of $553.65 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $553.31 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $4.98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $136.34 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $133.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $412.33 million versus $414.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus $0.11 estimated by eight analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Healthpeak here>>>

Shares of Healthpeak have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise