Illumina (ILMN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +1300.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- GRAIL: $30 million versus $26.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments: $6 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
- Revenue- Service and other revenue: $199 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables: $74 million compared to the $76.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Product revenue: $923 million compared to the $889.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments: $161 million compared to the $142.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables: $687 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $665.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Total: $97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Total: $1 billion compared to the $955.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Core Illumina: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
- Revenue- Sequencing- Service & Other: $152 million compared to the $181.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
- Revenue- Microarrays- Service & Other: $17 million versus $19.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
Shares of Illumina have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.