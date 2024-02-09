Back to top

Forrester Research (FORR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) reported revenue of $118.09 million, down 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Forrester Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research: $85.19 million versus $82.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $28.27 million compared to the $28.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Events: $4.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.6%.
Shares of Forrester Research have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

