COPT Defense (CDP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported $179.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $179.73 million compared to the $160.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service: $18.17 million compared to the $13.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.30 compared to the $0.29 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of COPT Defense have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

