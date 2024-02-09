Back to top

Victory Capital (VCTR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $205.79 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.65 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Assets Under Management: $166.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $166.61 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Fixed Income: $24.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.02 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity: $16.77 billion compared to the $16.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - Solutions: $59.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.83 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term: $3.27 billion compared to the $3.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: $30.60 billion compared to the $29.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity: $15.96 billion versus $15.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments: $3.43 billion versus $3.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity: $12.64 billion compared to the $12.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Investment management fees: $160.67 million compared to the $158.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $45.12 million versus $43.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
Shares of Victory Capital have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

