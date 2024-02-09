Compared to Estimates, Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lions Gate Entertainment (
LGF.A Quick Quote LGF.A - Free Report) reported $975.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of -5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Global Subscribers: 27.92 million compared to the 28.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers: 7.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.04 million. LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers: 1.75 million versus 1.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 8.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.86 million. Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$133.70 million versus -$173.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change. Revenues- Media Networks: $417.20 million compared to the $424.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $248.40 million versus $343.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59% change. Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $443.20 million compared to the $415.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.5% year over year. Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical: $100.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +755.6%. Revenue by Type- Media Networks- LIONSGATE+: $74.50 million versus $57.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93% change. Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks: $342.70 million compared to the $372.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenue by Type- Television Production- Other: $16.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Lions Gate here>>>
Shares of Lions Gate have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) reported $975.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of -5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lions Gate here>>>
- Total Global Subscribers: 27.92 million compared to the 28.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers: 7.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.04 million.
- LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers: 1.75 million versus 1.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 8.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.86 million.
- Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$133.70 million versus -$173.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change.
- Revenues- Media Networks: $417.20 million compared to the $424.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $248.40 million versus $343.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59% change.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $443.20 million compared to the $415.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.5% year over year.
- Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical: $100.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +755.6%.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- LIONSGATE+: $74.50 million versus $57.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93% change.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks: $342.70 million compared to the $372.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
- Revenue by Type- Television Production- Other: $16.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.1%.
Shares of Lions Gate have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.