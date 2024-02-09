Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (CIADY - Free Report) is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is an outdoor and lifestyle apparel and equipment company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19% downward over the last 60 days.

