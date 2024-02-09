Back to top

Company News for Feb 9, 2024

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.’s ((RL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 16.8 % after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.17, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53.
  • Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. ((CYBR - Free Report) ) climbed 7.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Duke Energy Corp.’s ((DUK - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54.
  • Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ((PM - Free Report) ) tanked 2.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.


 


