Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mr Cooper (COOP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $404 million, up 33.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +24.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mr Cooper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Service related, net: $345 million versus $352.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.3% change.
  • Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale: $59 million versus $39.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $21 million versus $29.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenues- Originations: $67 million versus $46.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing: $316 million versus $305.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mr Cooper here>>>

Shares of Mr Cooper have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise