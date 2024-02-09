Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) reported $59.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareTrust REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $53.47 million versus $50.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Interest and other income: $6.26 million versus $4.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.24.
Shares of CareTrust REIT have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

