ViaSat (VSAT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 73.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.99, compared to -$0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -607.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircrafts in-service: 3,540 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,550.
  • Revenue- Service revenues: $825.47 million versus $829.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.3% change.
  • Revenue- Product revenues: $303.07 million compared to the $295.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
Shares of ViaSat have returned -20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

