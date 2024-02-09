Back to top

Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +5.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Learning and Development: $635 million versus $596.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
  • Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation: $165 million compared to the $173.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions: $1.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +100.6%.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$32.82 million.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation: -$25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.48 million.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development: $88 million versus $97.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.67 million.
Shares of Newell Brands have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

