Genpact's (G) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Quarterly EPS of 68 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.6% and increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.15 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 4% year over year.
Genpact’s shares have declined 25.6% in the past year against the 14% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote
Other Quarterly Details
Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 44% of total revenues) increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on a constant currency basis to $507 million. Yet, the metric missed our estimate of $548.5 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $639 million (56% of total revenues) inched up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 4% at cc. This surpassed our projection of $624.8 million.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $203 million, up 9% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 17.7% increased 70 basis points year over year.
Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $583.7 million compared with $541 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $824.7 million compared with $1.2 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The company generated $192 million in cash from operating activities, while capex was $18.1 million. Genpact returned $24.8 million to shareholders through dividends.
2024 Guidance
The company expects revenues to be within $4.57-$4.61 billion. The current guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.00 to $3.03. The guidance is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. Adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be 17%.
Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
