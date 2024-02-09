We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.05, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the touch-based technology company had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 57.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.25 million, indicating a 0.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Immersion presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.47.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 211, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
